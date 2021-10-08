Joe Scarborough Goes OFF on Senate GOP for Threatening to Wreck US Economy: ‘What is WRONG With You?!’

Joe Scarborough opened his show with a political rant that evoked the young Scarborough of yesterdecade. At issue are the members of his now-former Republican party and their apparent willingness to completely derail the U.S. economy by failing to raise the debt ceiling.

Scarborough painted a dystopian future where the Chinese would celebrate U.S. Senators like Ted Cruz, Lindsey Graham, and Mitch McConnell with banners alongside Chairman Mao because of their “nihilist” approach that places partisan politics over responsible governance.

Friday’s Morning Joe opened with a montage of former President Donald Trump, Graham, and Cruz, each lamenting the deal struck by the Republican Senate Minority Leader to extend the debt ceiling to December. The montage ended with Senator Cruz’s tortured “playing chicken” metaphor that curious led to his warning of dead chickens on the road, which led to loud laughter from Scarborough.

The Morning Joe host then took command of the show and asked the control room to go solo on him so that Mika Brzezinksi and Willie Geist weren’t connected to his rant. And WHAT a rant — a good twelve minutes of fire and brimstone that absolutely blasted GOP leadership’s failure to put aside partisan gamesmanship in a manner that very seriously threatens American retirement savings and leaving a U.S. economy lying in ugly wreckage.

Scarborough noted how, in the coming December vote to raise the debt ceiling, all 50 Democrats would likely vote to “save American’s retirement accounts, to just say no to communist China, to save the U.S. Economy,” and that they will look very smart compared to his predicted zero Republicans.

“Not one Republican would vote to save your retirement accounts. Not one Republican would vote to strengthen the U.S. Economy. Not one Republican would vote to push back communist China and not hand them the greatest propaganda victory they’ve ever had against the United States of America that we’re so dysfunctional that we default on our debts,” he continued.

“And you think that’s a game, Donald Trump? You think that’s a game, Lindsey Graham? What is WRONG with you? It’s a game? No, you’re playing with people’s lives, and worse than that, you’re playing with the reputation of the United States of America. And you are playing right into the hands of the communist Chinese.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

