The hype around John Bolton’s expose of President Donald Trump is real.

The Former United States National Security Advisor’s book The Room Where It Happened has sold 780,000 copies after first week, its publisher Simon & Schuster said Wednesday morning. The figure includes online, print, and pre-order sales, according to a press release.

Because of its spike in sales, the publisher announced it is ordering an 11th printing of the book.

“We expect it to be at the top of the bestseller lists in The United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada, as well as in the United States,” Simon & Schuster publisher Jonathan Karp said in the release. “The public clearly is fascinated in what Bolton has to say in this election year, and we expect the curiosity to continue.”

Before its June 23 release, excerpts of Bolton’s account in the West Wing floated around news publications. They revealed Trump’s scheme to ask Chinese President Xi Jinping win the 2020 election over former Vice President Joe Biden and multiple moves the president made so he could blame former President Barack Obama for wrongdoings. Trump also reportedly called journalists “scumbags” and said they should be executed, according to Bolton’s book.

Since the beginning of June, Bolton has gone on a press tour to promote the book, making stops at The View, Fox News, and ABC, among others. He’s often been criticized for cashing out on his experiences in the White House while some commentators have questioned his motives behind releasing the book.

