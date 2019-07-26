MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart was asked to briefly respond to Sean Spicer’s criticism of progressive Democrats, and delivered by dismissing Spicer completely in a matter of moments.

Capehart was appearing Friday afternoon on MSNBC Live with Chris Jansing, who asked him for his thoughts on Spicer’s criticism of progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

“I think it is kind of to be blunt embarrassing that this freshmen and these multiple freshmen members of Congress are wagging the dog if you will, proverbially, of the Democratic Party,” Spicer told Fox Business. “the idea she has to take her cues and entire party and every presidential candidate answering to every tweet and utterance of the 29 years old freshman. This is embarrassing for the Democratic Party.”

“Are these attacks going to work?” Jansing asked.

“No,” Capehart responded. “Sean Spicer has no credibility.”

Jansing and other panelists laughed, with Jansing saying “Wow, when I say a brief answer, Jonathan, thank you.”

