Pundits and Journos Roast Gingrich for Slagging Pro-Trump Lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood: ‘Chavez Got to Newt’

By Ken MeyerDec 3rd, 2020, 10:21 am

Gingrich

Former House speaker Newt Gingrich drew mockery from the political media Twitterverse after deeming lawyers Lin Wood and Sidney Powell a political liability for conservatives.

The two pro-Trump attorneys held a wild “Stop the Steal” rally Wednesday in Georgia, where they recycled numerous conspiracy theories, demanded Republican Governor Brian Kemp be locked up, and suggested people shouldn’t even bother voting in another “rigged election” when state’s Republican senate candidates head into their runoffs. The anti-get-out-and-vote message from Wood earned him a repudiation from Team Trump, and as for Powell, her legal endeavors have seen continued mockery ever since she was pushed out of the president’s legal corps.

In recent days, Gingrich has claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen,” plus Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are “subsidiaries of Stacey Abrams.” In response to Powell and Wood, however, Gingrich called them both “totally destructive” and said “their don’t vote strategy will cripple America.”

This drew the attention of CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla, who knocked on Gingrich with a spin of Powell’s frequent claims about Hugo Chavez.

Quintanilla was hardly alone in reacting to Gingrich this way. Many other political observers took to Twitter to laugh over Powell’s conspiracy theories, comment on the friendly fire, or to say that Gingrich is seeing what happens when false information damages public faith in America’s institutions:

