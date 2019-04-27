comScore

Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls for Nation to ‘Confront the Terrifying Rise of Religious Hate’ After CA Synagogue Shooting

By Tamar AuberApr 27th, 2019, 6:37 pm

In a tweet that is sure to stir controversy given her previous statements on Israel, Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to the attack on a California synagogue on Saturday by calling for an end to religious hate and violence.

“My heart is breaking after today’s deadly shooting at Chabad Congregation in San Diego —on the last day of Passover and 6 months to the day after the Tree of Life shooting,” the freshman Congresswoman wrote.

She added: “We as a nation must confront the terrifying rise of religious hate and violence…Love trumps hate.”

Other Democrats also responded to the shooting.

President Donald Trump likewise spoke to reporters on his way to a campaign rally Saturday afternoon.

“My deepest sympathies go to the people that were affected, the families, their loved ones,” Trump said. “By the obviously — looks right now based on my last conversations — looks like a hate crime. Hard to believe. Hard to believe.”

One person has died as a result of her injuries after the Shabbat attack on the synagogue and three others were injured. The suspect — identified as a 19-year-old white male — is in custody.

