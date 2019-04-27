Rep. Ilhan Omar Calls for Nation to ‘Confront the Terrifying Rise of Religious Hate’ After CA Synagogue Shooting

In a tweet that is sure to stir controversy given her previous statements on Israel, Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to the attack on a California synagogue on Saturday by calling for an end to religious hate and violence.

“My heart is breaking after today’s deadly shooting at Chabad Congregation in San Diego —on the last day of Passover and 6 months to the day after the Tree of Life shooting,” the freshman Congresswoman wrote.

She added: “We as a nation must confront the terrifying rise of religious hate and violence…Love trumps hate.”

My heart is breaking after today’s deadly shooting at Chabad Congregation in San Diego—on the last day of Passover and 6 months to the day after the Tree of Life shooting. We as a nation must confront the terrifying rise of religious hate and violence. Love trumps hate. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) April 27, 2019

Other Democrats also responded to the shooting.

Yet again a place of worship is the target of senseless gun violence and hate. Anti-Semitism is real in this country and we must not be silent – enough is enough. My heart aches for the Chabad of Poway synagogue and the Jewish community. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 27, 2019

We are closely following the situation surrounding today’s shooting at Chabad synagogue in Poway, CA. We remain deeply grateful to first responders & community members working to protect their neighbors. We share in the grief of all who have been affected & their families. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 27, 2019

Charleston, Pittsburgh, Quebec, New Zealand — now our own Poway, California. No one should ever fear going to their place of worship. Hate continues to fuel horrific and cowardly acts of violence across our state, country, and world. It must be called out. CA stands with Poway. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 27, 2019

President Donald Trump likewise spoke to reporters on his way to a campaign rally Saturday afternoon.

“My deepest sympathies go to the people that were affected, the families, their loved ones,” Trump said. “By the obviously — looks right now based on my last conversations — looks like a hate crime. Hard to believe. Hard to believe.”

One person has died as a result of her injuries after the Shabbat attack on the synagogue and three others were injured. The suspect — identified as a 19-year-old white male — is in custody.

[Image via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com