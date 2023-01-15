Texas GOP Congressman Speculates Kamala Harris Might Have Classified Docs ‘Sitting on Her Kitchen Table,’ Gets Fact-Checked by Fox News Anchor

During an interview with Fox News Sunday’s Shannon Bream, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) speculated that Vice President Kamala Harris might have classified documents “sitting on her kitchen table” — earning an immediate fact-check from the Fox News anchor.

The topic was brought up during a discussion of the recent discovery of classified documents in an office formerly used by President Joe Biden when he was vice president, followed by two more batches of documents found at the Biden home in Wilmington, Delaware. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate the matter, following his appointment last November of Jack Smith to investigate classified documents seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago.

“A lot of people are saying these are two different cases,” said Bream, regarding the documents connected to both the current president and former one, quoting from a recent Washington Post article that pointed out that the Trump documents were of a larger scale and there was no evidence Biden or his team “endeavored to hide the documents from the Justice Department.”

“So, are these two different cases?” Bream asked Gonzales. “Should the two special counsels view them differently?”

“They should view them similarly,” Gonzales replied. “I think Biden has highlighted his incompetence for the world to see.”

Gonzales said that he spent 20 years “as a naval cryptologist holding a top secret SCI clearance,” and “working daily” with the National Security Agency.

“And what you see is a failure,” he added, saying he wanted to “focus on the practicality” of the situation. “I want to know who knew what and when. Were sources and methods compromised? If they weren’t compromised — is the intelligence community, what are they doing to mitigate those?”

The Texas Republican then turned his attention to Harris.

“I am also concerned about the vice president,” he said. “Vice President Harris hasn’t necessarily shown her level of competence as border czar, you know, has anyone checked to see if she has any classified material sitting on her kitchen table?”

“Well, there have been no allegations of that,” Bream replied. “But I’m sure everybody on their staff is thinking that through, knowing these cases have now captured national headlines — former president and current presidents, everybody’s probably doing a sweep of what they’ve got in their office.”

Watch above via Fox News.

