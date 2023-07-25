‘These Are Not Serious People’: David Axelrod Blasts House Republicans Floating Biden Impeachment

CNN political analyst David Axelrod channeled Succession character Logan Roy when describing House Republicans’ seemingly forthcoming efforts to begin impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden.

On Monday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) gave the strongest indication yet that he plans to proceed with an impeachment inquiry against Biden. Congressional Republicans allege the president was or possibly still is engaged in an influence-peddling and/or bribery scheme – evidence of which they have yet to present, beyond claiming Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings.

“The White House says it’s for Republicans to decide whether to go ahead and try to impeach President Biden,” Wolf Blitzer said on Tuesday’s edition of The Situation Room. “What do you make of that strategy to deflect away from this escalation by House Republicans?”

“This is no big winner for the Republican Party, at least in districts which Republicans have competitive races,” Axelrod replied. “What it is, is a way for the speaker – who has his head in a vice with the Freedom Caucus on one end and Donald Trump on the other – to assuage them.”

The Obama administration alumnus went on to say that what Republicans have presented so far does not remotely qualify as an impeachable offense:

And Wolf, I’m not here, honestly, as a spokesperson for a party or a president. I’m here as a senior political commentator for CNN. And I just have to say, I take this very seriously, whether it’s a Republican president, Democratic president. If there’s wrongdoing, it should be pursued. It should be dealt with. But that’s not what this is. We’ve had the Republicans stumbling around like so many Inspector Clouseaus for a year and a half looking for something, anything to impugn the president. They haven’t found it. And now it’s like, “We’ll impeach. Details to be determined.” To quote the great Logan Roy, these are not serious people. But it is serious what they’re doing, and it is seriously damaging to our democracy.

Watch above via CNN.

