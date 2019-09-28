WATCH LIVE: Democrats, Republicans, Media Speak at Texas Tribune Festival

The 2019 Texas Tribune Festival features a wide spectrum of speakers, from Amy Klobuchar and Nancy Pelosi to Anthony Scaramucci and Ted Cruz. The festival began Wednesday and continues Saturday with a schedule that includes one-on-one interviews with some of the 2020 Demoratic candidates.

Watch live below, via NBC News.

Early in the day on Saturday, a one-on-one with Beto O’Rourke made news when the former congressman and current primary candidate argued that President Trump should resign. Read more about that and watch the clip here.

The three day event is put on each year by the Texas Tribune to bring politicians, media, and citizens together for policy discussion on issues facing the state of Texas and the nation as a whole.

From Friday, here is Pete Buttigieg‘s one-on-one.

Featured image from screenshot of livestream.

