CNN’s Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus, and earlier Tuesday he addressed the news on his SiriusXM show.

“I knew it was just a matter of time, to be honest, because of how often I was exposed to people,” he said, before addressing his brother Andrew Cuomo’s comments on keeping their mother isolated: “And you know, my brother’s beat me over the head a little bit with it right now, about my mom, but you know, it’s not a completely invalid point. I did have her here with me because I thought it was safer for her out east than in the city alone. And he did convince me to move her to my sister in Westchester a few weeks ago, and that was the right move.”

The CNN anchor made it clear he is fine and said, “I am not the story. There are people who are in rough shape because of this. And we gotta deal with that and that’s why I’m doing the job and that’s why I’m going to keep doing the job. And I’m worried about my kids and my wife. I’m pissed at myself about that, but that’s on me. That’s not on you. So, I appreciate all the well-wishing. Do not waste sympathy on me.”

New York Governor Cuomo addressed his brother’s diagnosis during his press conference Tuesday and said, “Now he is going to be fine. He’s young, he’s in good shape, he’s strong, not as strong as he thinks. He’ll be fine.”

The younger Cuomo was similarly optimistic he’ll be fine, emphasizing, “I would get very emotional very quickly if I were being honest about how I feel about how many of you show that you care about what I do and you worry about my family and me. It means everything to me. If you listen to me or you watch me, you know why I do the job. I do the job as a service for you guys. I work for you. So the idea of being appreciated by the people you work for is very moving, very moving for me. So thank you.”

Cuomo proceeded to take calls from friends and well-wishers during his show, though he was interrupted several times by his 14-year-old son, who called down to Cuomo’s basement studio from the top of the stairs to check on the CNN host.

You can listen above, via SiriusXM.

