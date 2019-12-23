Millionaires love President Donald Trump, according to a new CNBC Millionaire Survey.

The network’s Q4 poll found that 36 percent of millionaire respondents — a sample size that included over 700 participants, a majority of which are GOP voters — favored Trump over other 2020 candidates, which is a four point bump from the survey’s May edition. Additionally, of millionaires polled who said they had donated to presidential candidates, a leading 39 percent said they have given to the president’s re-election campaign. A majority of the respondents who support Trump said they do so due to his fiscal policies, while a half of all those surveyed concurred that the president’s impact on the nation’s economy is positive.

The poll revealed that millionaires backed Trump mainly for his management of the economy. Half of the surveyed believed Trump is good for the economy, while a third said Biden will serve better for the economy.

The poll’s second and third candidate favorites are former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-CA), who netted a respective 14 percent and eight percent of support among millionaires.

A total of 301 Republicans, 200 Democrats, and 247 independents participated in the CNBC poll.

Trump’s growth in millionaire favorability marks a major improvement from his last campaign, as Hillary Clinton had a double digit support lead when it came to Americans making over seven figures, per a version of the poll conducted in the summer of 2016.

