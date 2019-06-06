CNN anchor Don Lemon says he has been harassed on multiple occasions since becoming a target of President Donald Trump — with someone walking right up to him while he was filming his show at one point.

“I was doing a shoot in the park the other day and someone said, ‘We built this country. I can’t wait for CNN to fire your black ass, you faggot,'” Lemon told the crowd at a news industry conference Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The conference was hosted by the Financial Times newspaper.

“People call the authorities and accuse me of doing certain things,” he added.

Lemon says he still loves the job, overall. But the current climate has made him reexamine.

“I wonder how long I will continue to do this particular job in the way I do it,” he said, adding “It ain’t easy, but I don’t plan to give up.”

He later clarified, “It doesn’t mean I don’t have a commitment to journalism, it just means I may want to do it a different way,” according to Deadline.

