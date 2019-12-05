The Washington Post reported on Thursday that President Donald Trump is set to face obstruction and bribery impeachment charges, but not “treason” – though the situation could change at any moment.

Citing unnamed “congressional aides,” the Post reported Democrats in the House of Representatives “are considering articles of impeachment against President Trump that include obstruction and bribery but are unlikely to pursue a treason charge as they weigh how to illustrate that the president’s activities involving Ukraine were part of what they see as a pattern of misconduct.”

The Washington Post report also noted that “it’s not known how broad” the charges of obstruction of be, and added that the congressional aides “cautioned that the situation remains fluid and that discussions about the articles are ongoing.”

On Thursday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared “the facts are conclusive, the president has abused his power.”

Pelosi also said “the president’s actions have seriously violated the Constitution,” and announced, “Sadly, both confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment… I commend our committee chairs and members for their somber approach to actions which I wish the president had not made necessary.”

