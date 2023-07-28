‘Mind Boggling!’ Morning Joe Blown Away By New Trump Indictment: ‘Reads Like a Mafia Case’

Loyal Morning Joe viewers who tuned in to Friday’s show eager to see the gobsmacked reaction to new federal charges against former President Donald Trump were NOT disappointed.

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment on Thursday, alleging the former president ordered the security footage at his Palm Beach residence Mar-a-Lago and directed boxes of papers — likely including classified documents — to be moved to his summer residence in Bedminster, New Jersey.

NBC News’s justice and intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian started by exclaiming, “It’s just extraordinary! These allegations rival anything that Richard Nixon was accused of. These are two additional counts of obstruction of justice. And this indictment reads like a mafia case. ”

Willie Geist then called the revelations “astonishing,” adding, “Reading through this new indictment, it reads like something straight out of the Gambino crime family where they say the boss wants the tapes deleted.”

Jonathan Lemire made the mob-metaphor Trifecta, adding, “An extraordinary document with so many parallels to a mafia investigation from the sixties and seventies, with one perhaps exception: The fact the inclusion of an emoji apparently also in there as they’re trying to say, hey, we’re doing something secret, don’t tell anybody, and we use the shushing emoji. So that shows you the quality of henchmen that Donald Trump has in this particular matter.”

