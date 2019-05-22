House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is doubling down on her claims of President Donald Trump perpetrating a “cover up,” saying “this president is obstructing justice … and that could be an impeachable offense.”

Pelosi was speaking at a conference hosted by the left-leaning think tank the Center for American Progress on Wednesday broadcast on C-SPAN.

“The fact is, in plain sight, in the public domain,” Pelosi said. “This president is obstructing justice and he’s engaged in a cover-up. And that could be an impeachable offense.”

“Ignoring the subpoenas of Congress was article three of the Nixon impeachment,” Pelosi noted. “As they say, the cover up is frequently worse than the crime.”

Pelosi’s Wednesday comments about Trump’s conduct amounting to a “cover up” earlier Wednesday resulted in Trump blowing up a planned meeting on infrastructure to rail against congressional Democrats in an impromptu press conference.

