Democratic leaders detailed this afternoon how President Donald Trump had a “meltdown” during their White House meeting and how he insulted Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi on contentious White House meeting: "I pray for the president all the time…I pray for the safety and that of his family. "Now we have to pray for his health—because this was a very serious meltdown." https://t.co/JsAo4rT8TM pic.twitter.com/VqR34qAVtg — ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2019

The president’s flipping out was apparently so alarming that Pelosi herself had this to say in follow-up comments to reporters:

“I pray for the president all the time, and I tell him that. I pray for the safety and that of his family. Now we have to pray for his health, because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.”

When asked about that remark, per ABC News, Pelosi said, “I’m not talking about mentally, I’m just talking about just handling the truth.”

Asked on her comment about Pres. Trump's health, Speaker Nancy Pelosi says, "I'm not talking about mentally, I'm just talking about just handling the truth." https://t.co/35Zg7cQ9nU https://t.co/GETtHRqufo — ABC News (@ABC) October 16, 2019

