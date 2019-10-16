comScore
Pelosi Says She’s Praying For Trump’s Health After ‘Very Serious Meltdown’

By Josh FeldmanOct 16th, 2019, 5:08 pm

Democratic leaders detailed this afternoon how President Donald Trump had a “meltdown” during their White House meeting and how he insulted Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The president’s flipping out was apparently so alarming that Pelosi herself had this to say in follow-up comments to reporters:

“I pray for the president all the time, and I tell him that. I pray for the safety and that of his family. Now we have to pray for his health, because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.”

When asked about that remark, per ABC News, Pelosi said, “I’m not talking about mentally, I’m just talking about just handling the truth.”

