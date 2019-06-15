Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) laughed at President Donald Trump’s awkward attempt to backtrack on saying he would accept foreign dirt to help win an election, saying the president “reminded me like when your child is in trouble.”

Omar was appearing with Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) with CNN’s Van Jones, with the first question keyed to Trump’s defense of his comments indicating he would accept help from foreign agents in an election, then later saying he would turn over the information to authorities but only after looking at it.

Jones opened by asking “Is Donald Trump begging for impeachment?”

Schakowsky said yes, adding that she thought “it’s not part of a larger strategy because Donald Trump does not have any strategy.”

“It reminded me like when your child is in trouble and then you know they’re trying to get out of that trouble and then they get themselves in more trouble,” Omar said.

Jones asked Omar if it was “unpatriotic” of Trump to say he would take foreign dirt on his opponents.

“This is one of the most un-American things you could say,” Omar responded.

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com