Trump Attacks His Favorite Fox News Show Over Host Criticizing Him: ‘No Wonder Their Ratings Are Way Down’

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News by complaining (yet again) about what he sees as a lack of deference from the network as he runs for the White House.

Trump has complained about Fox’s coverage of his GOP primary rivals for months, and he’s claimed that the network’s ratings slump is entirely because they don’t shower him with glowing coverage 24/7. On Tuesday, Trump griped about Fox’s coverage on Governor Ron DeSantis for the umpteenth time by accusing Fox Business’ Stuart Varney of deliberately misrepresenting his poll numbers.

“Did Stuart Varney of Fox Business, who is hosting the upcoming ‘Job Application,’ ever apologize for probably purposely mixing up my Poll numbers with Ron DeSanctimonious, making it look like he was winning, when in fact he is being CRUSHED,” Trump posted. “Varney took a lot of heat, but I still haven’t heard the word, “SORRY!” MAGA knew anyway, they didn’t have to look at a Fake Fox Post!!!”

From there, Trump directed his ire toward the cast of Fox & Friends.

“I watched Fox & Friends this morning, and it is totally unrecognizable,” he grumbled. “All they do is ‘gush’ over job seeking candidates that are 50 Points, plus, down to your favorite President, or speak endlessly about people that will never run and, without cheating, could never win… And what ever happened to Steve? No wonder their ratings are way down. MAGA!”

While it’s unclear what segment set Trump off, his displeasure with the Fox morning show represents a dramatic shift in the relationship he used to have with it.

Years before he ran for president, Trump was a regular contributor on Fox & Friends, calling into the program at least once a week. This relationship evolved throughout Trump’s political existence as he was known to constantly watch the show, call in for interviews, parrot their talking points, and allow their narratives to shape the political agenda of the day.

Trump’s question about “what ever happened to Steve [Doocy]” is remarkable in and of itself, seeing as the Fox & Friends presenter used to be one of his favorite people on the network. In recent months, however, Doocy has voiced criticisms of Trump, and he has locked horns with his co-hosts multiple times while acting as a counterbalance to their right-wing talking points.

