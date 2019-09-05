President Donald Trump seemed to exhibit a bit of the “do as I say, not as I” strategy, in a strange combination of tweets that at once called out actress Debra Messing for McCarthyism, and then suggested that she should be fired over her comments.

Following news of an upcoming Hollywood fundraiser to support Trump, Messing publicly demanded a list of attendees so that the anti-Trump entertainment industry knew who to avoid working with. The Will & Grace actress drew the president’s ire, and also got called out by traditionally political spectrum opposites including Fox & Friends and The View hosts. Joy Behar expressed her disagreement with listing individual contributors, and Whoopi Goldberg followed suit.

Trump insulted “bad ‘actress’ Debra The Mess Messing” by noting she is in “hot water” for creating a “blacklist” of Trump supporters, which he deemed “McCarthyism.” Joe McCarthy created his own blacklist decades ago for privately naming members of the entertainment industry who were also members of the Communist Party, much of which were false allegations.

Trump tweeted:

Bad “actress” Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water. She wants to create a “Blacklist” of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism. Is also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness. If Roseanne Barr…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

….said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television. Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2019

The idea of McCarthyism is to keep people from working due to ideological differences. So Trump calling on NBC to fire Messing over her ideological difference is the very example of the thing he is criticizing Messing for.

Again, “do as I say, not as I do” or “the best defense is a good offense.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com