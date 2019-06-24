President Donald Trump has again denied E. Jean Carroll‘s accusation of sexual assault against him, this time making a point of saying “she’s not my type.”

Trump spoke to The Hill today and reacted again to Carroll’s serious accusation in her new book, which she describes in disturbing detail.

Trump issued a statement a few days ago denying it and today he reiterated, this time with a comment on her looks:

In an exclusive interview with The Hill, the president vehemently denied the allegations just hours after Carroll detailed the alleged incident during a cable news interview. “I’ll say it with great respect: No. 1, she’s not my type. No. 2, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” the president said while seated behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

This is not the first time the president has commented on the looks of one of his accusers. You may remember during the campaign, he responded to other allegations with comments like “You take a look. Look at her. Look at her words. You tell me what you think. I don’t think so.” and “Believe me, she would not be my first choice.”

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com