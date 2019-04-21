Trump Asks How Can Be Impeached When the Crimes Were Committed by Democrats

President Donald Trump seems to think that impeachment is out of the question because he is a Republican and it is the Democrats who committed the crimes.

On Easter Sunday, Trump wrote on Twitter: “How do you impeach a Republican President for a crime that was committed by the Democrats? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

How do you impeach a Republican President for a crime that was committed by the Democrats? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

It is unclear what exactly prompted his tweet, but impeachment has been a topic widely talked about on cable news this weekend as some Democrats renew their call for impeachment.

In addition, Laurence Tribe published an op-ed on Sunday in USA Today claiming the “time has come” for the sitting president to be impeached.

The Mueller probe — and how much it has been unfair to him — also seems to be on Trump’s mind this holiday.

Earlier on Easter Sunday, the president took time out of his day to blame the “other side” and complain he had to go through the “worst and most corrupt political Witch Hunt in the history of the United States.”

Can you believe that I had to go through the worst and most corrupt political Witch Hunt in the history of the United States (No Collusion) when it was the “other side” that illegally created the diversionary & criminal event and even spied on my campaign? Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2019

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com