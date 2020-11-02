President Donald Trump made it obvious he was watching Joe Biden on Monday — launching a number of angry live-tweets just as the former vice president slammed him at a campaign rally.

As Trump concluded a campaign rally in North Carolina, Biden held one of his own in Cleveland during which he lobbed several barbs at the president. At one point in his remarks, Biden reminded the audience of the New York Times report on how Trump claimed major business losses over the years, paid almost no federal income taxes for 10 of the last 15 years, and engaged in numerous legally-questionable, tax-dodging maneuvers.

Why should a firefighter, an educator, a cop. Why should a welder, why should a steelworker pay at a higher tax rate then the super wealthy? It’s not right. Why should you pay more taxes than Donald Trump, for God’s sake? Look. I released 22 years of my tax returns…Donald Trump didn’t release any. I wonder what the hell he’s hiding?

The comments seemed to get Trump’s attention. For minutes after Biden made those remarks at his rally — an event carried by only Fox News, of the major cable news networks — the president fired off a retort on Twitter.

“I PREPAID Millions of Dollars in FEDERAL INCOME TAXES!” Trump said.

I PREPAID Millions of Dollars in FEDERAL INCOME TAXES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Trump has repeatedly slammed the Times’ financial review by painting it as “fake news,” but he seemed to corroborate at least some of the details at one point while complaining that the report was “illegal.” Trump also insists he paid “millions” in federal income taxes, though he has yet to provide evidence for that.

During the speech, Biden also hammered Trump with the Times’ subsequent reporting that the president’s business organization had a secret bank account in China, and they paid over $188,000 in Chinese taxes.

“[He] paid 50 times more tax in Beijing than he did in the United States,” Biden said. “Isn’t that the kind of guy you want as president? That can game the system, be a billoinaire and pay $750 in taxes while you all break your necks and pay a fair share.”

Instead of making a direct rebuttal, Trump offered this counter:

Biden can never negotiate with China. They would own the U.S. if he were ever President! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]