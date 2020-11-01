comScore

WATCH LIVE: Trump Rally in IA, Biden Rally in PA

Trump Mocked for False Claim Biden ‘Called Black Youth SUPER PREDATORS’: He Thinks He’s ‘Still Running Against Hillary’

By Ken MeyerNov 1st, 2020, 9:02 am

President Donald Trump appears to be conflating Joe Biden with Hillary Clinton, seeing as he’s launching a false attack on his 2020 opponent that’s derived from his 2016 foe.

“Joe Biden called Black Youth SUPER PREDATORS,” Trump tweeted. “They will NEVER like him, or vote for him. They are voting for ‘TRUMP'”

If this is supposed to be a slam on Biden’s 1994 crime bill, Trump botched it up despite his frequent claims. Reuters points out that it was Hillary Clinton who used the term “super predators” in the 90s.

In any case, Biden didn’t use the term “super predators,” and political observers are pointing that out to Trump:

UPDATE – 10:42 a.m. ET: Trump is sticking with this.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: