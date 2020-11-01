President Donald Trump appears to be conflating Joe Biden with Hillary Clinton, seeing as he’s launching a false attack on his 2020 opponent that’s derived from his 2016 foe.

“Joe Biden called Black Youth SUPER PREDATORS,” Trump tweeted. “They will NEVER like him, or vote for him. They are voting for ‘TRUMP'”

Joe Biden called Black Youth SUPER PREDATORS. They will NEVER like him, or vote for him. They are voting for “TRUMP”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

If this is supposed to be a slam on Biden’s 1994 crime bill, Trump botched it up despite his frequent claims. Reuters points out that it was Hillary Clinton who used the term “super predators” in the 90s.

In any case, Biden didn’t use the term “super predators,” and political observers are pointing that out to Trump:

He did not. Hillary Clinton did use the term — though made no mention of race in relation to it. https://t.co/EibYwCzWRx https://t.co/IBb6sYBALf — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) November 1, 2020

That was Hillary, dum-dum, not Joe. On the other hand, it was you who said two Black members of Congress should "go back" to the "crime infested places from which they came," said that "laziness is a trait in Blacks," and said you "hate" having "Black guys counting my money." https://t.co/ACYC1c5pBH — George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 1, 2020

FOLKS: Report this tweet to Twitter for spreading misinformation. There's a senile old man confusing @JoeBiden with Hillary.@Jack @TwitterSupport https://t.co/wHLH5d3OUb — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 1, 2020

Bullshit! Never happened. This senile old fool thinks he's still running against Hillary. https://t.co/X8wES337qX — Bob Levine (@idguy) November 1, 2020

Nope, that was Hillary. We’re not in 2016 anymore. https://t.co/E6nAVkM8UL — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 1, 2020

UPDATE – 10:42 a.m. ET: Trump is sticking with this.

Joe Biden constantly used the term “Super Predator” when referring to young Black Men, according to my sources. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]