President Donald Trump briefly took questions from reporters tonight before leaving for the G7 summit, and he again criticized Fed chair Jerome Powell.

Trump went on a tweetstorm earlier today that posed the question of whether Powell is a “bigger enemy” of the U.S. than the leader of China.

….My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

The market plunged after those tweets. Hours later the president reacted with a tweet trolling Seth Moulton.

Trump tonight was asked about China and tariffs, and said at one point about Powell, “No, I’m not happy with Jay Powell. I don’t think he’s doing a good job at all. I don’t think he’s much of a chess player, but I’ve got him. So, you know. That’s what I have. That’s what I have. What can I tell you? He’s not much of a chess player.”

At one point the president was asked if he wants Powell to resign.

“Do I want him to resign?” Trump said. “Let me put it this way. If he did, I wouldn’t stop him.”

