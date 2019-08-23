Trump ‘Not Happy’ With Fed Chair Powell: If He Decided to Resign, ‘I Wouldn’t Stop Him’
President Donald Trump briefly took questions from reporters tonight before leaving for the G7 summit, and he again criticized Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Trump went on a tweetstorm earlier today that posed the question of whether Powell is a “bigger enemy” of the U.S. than the leader of China.
….My only question is, who is our bigger enemy, Jay Powell or Chairman Xi?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019
The market plunged after those tweets. Hours later the president reacted with a tweet trolling Seth Moulton.
Trump tonight was asked about China and tariffs, and said at one point about Powell, “No, I’m not happy with Jay Powell. I don’t think he’s doing a good job at all. I don’t think he’s much of a chess player, but I’ve got him. So, you know. That’s what I have. That’s what I have. What can I tell you? He’s not much of a chess player.”
At one point the president was asked if he wants Powell to resign.
“Do I want him to resign?” Trump said. “Let me put it this way. If he did, I wouldn’t stop him.”
You can watch above, via CNN.
