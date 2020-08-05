Journalists and political commentators ripped President Donald Trump’s Fox & Friends interview on Wednesday morning, branding his remarks on Black Lives Matter, Covid-19, and the 2020 election “racist,” “false,” and “irresponsible.”

Critics called out President Trump describing Black Lives Matter as a “Marxist group,” with former professional tennis player Martina Navratilova calling his comments “Racist to the core.”

Racist to the core.

And just an FYI- Hitler railed against Marxists too… so trump is in some fine company. And BTW- I am no Marxist and I fully support #BLM!!! https://t.co/2rkxnA2HGV — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) August 5, 2020

<narrator voice> In fact, it was not okay with him. https://t.co/8BHZITZinw — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) August 5, 2020

“BLM = Marxist” is the kind of stupidity you get to when you literally don’t understand anything, and all your talking points & thoughts come from equally stupid people on the internet. https://t.co/uRW8FzDT6G — Rob AF. (@RobForbesDJ) August 5, 2020

Trump says “with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln, it’s true” that “nobody has done better” for the black community than “what I’ve done.” He’s not challenged on “Fox and Friends” on this statement. He then calls Black Lives Matter a “Marxist group” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 5, 2020

President Trump was also called out for claiming children are “almost immune” to Covid-19 — a claim described as “stunningly irresponsible” — and for declaring that it may take years to work out the validity of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Things Trump said in his Fox interview about COVID-19: –“Children are almost immune from this disease.” –“This thing is going away. It will go away like things go away.” –We will have a vaccine “long before the end of the year.” These are all false. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) August 5, 2020

Holy shit. Trump says, “My view is the schools should open. This thing is going away. It will go away like things go away, and my view is that schools should be open.” He then falsely claims kids are “almost immune” from Covid. Just stunningly irresponsible stuff. pic.twitter.com/G8tab1rzpA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 5, 2020

Trump says children “are almost immune” to #COVID19 It’s not true. Nor was it when he’s said it before. #factsfirst #coronavirus — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) August 5, 2020

Trump now says it could take “years”

to determine the election, citing mail-in voting, telling “Fox and Friends” that it could take “months or years.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 5, 2020

It is better to get election results right than fast. We’re voting during a pandemic & using mail in/absentee for safety makes sense. There will likely be a delay in knowing the results but when Trump implies this means fraud, remember he’s just making that up. https://t.co/0mq2u4Mf0F — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) August 5, 2020

Liar. Trump is eager to burn down American democracy to squeeze out 270 electoral votes. https://t.co/iF8IXOC1i0 — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) August 5, 2020

watching this latest trump interview on fox & friends and sometimes, honestly i wonder, how do any of you find this newsworthy or even interesting? a sad, angry, scared old man repeating fox news scripts at an array of fox news sycophants lapping up every word — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) August 5, 2020

Trump thinks the people on Fox & Friends are his real friends. — Windsor Mann (@WindsorMann) August 5, 2020

We’ve reached the portion of the interview where Fox & Friends is trying to get Trump off the phone. — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 5, 2020

During his remote appearance on Fox & Friends, President Trump also ripped former President Barack Obama’s speech at the late Rep. John Lewis’ funeral — which attacked the president — calling it a “terrible” and “angry speech.”

