comScore

Trump Ripped Over ‘Stunningly Irresponsible’ Fox & Friends Comments on Covid-19, Black Lives Matter

By Charlie NashAug 5th, 2020, 9:53 am

Journalists and political commentators ripped President Donald Trump’s Fox & Friends interview on Wednesday morning, branding his remarks on Black Lives Matter, Covid-19, and the 2020 election “racist,” “false,” and “irresponsible.”

Critics called out President Trump describing Black Lives Matter as a “Marxist group,” with former professional tennis player Martina Navratilova calling his comments “Racist to the core.”

President Trump was also called out for claiming children are “almost immune” to Covid-19 — a claim described as “stunningly irresponsible” — and for declaring that it may take years to work out the validity of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

During his remote appearance on Fox & Friends, President Trump also ripped former President Barack Obama’s speech at the late Rep. John Lewis’ funeral — which attacked the president — calling it a “terrible” and “angry speech.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: