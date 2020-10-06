Fresh out of Walter Reed Hospital, and down double digits in recent polls, President Donald Trump appears to be reaching deep into his bag of political tricks to get back into a presidential election race that doesn’t currently appear to be breaking his way.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Trump blasted “Biden and Democrats” for being “fully in favor of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond – which would be execution.” he then mentioned public comments made last year by Virginia Governor Ralph Northam about the tragic medical procedure for how doctors handle non-viable and just-born infants.

Biden and Democrats just clarified the fact that they are fully in favor of (very) LATE TERM ABORTION, right up until the time of birth, and beyond – which would be execution. Biden even endorsed the Governor of Virginia, who stated this clearly for all to hear. GET OUT & VOTE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Trump is referring to remarks that Northam made a year ago describing the live birth of an infant (not an abortion) that could not survive on its own outside the womb, and the medical care decisions that would be made in that case (not a decision on whether or not to “execute the baby”).

Trump made similar comments in January of this year during a first-ever presidential to appearance at the anti-abortion rights March for Life. Trump said “Then we had the case of the Democrat governor in the state of Virginia, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and we love the Commonwealth of Virginia but what is going on in Virginia? What is going on? The governor stated that he would execute a baby after birth.”

During the last State of the Union address of this term, Trump also claimed that a Democratic governor “stated he would execute a baby after birth” which, frankly, is a lie. The false promotion of the political wedge issue of “Democrats want infanticide” has not been yet deterred by numerous articles and reports that show it to be false.

Given his flagging poll numbers and that his White House and campaign are now Covid-19 hot spots, Trump’s effort to rally his base of supporters has now returned to spreading specious lies that Biden and Democrats want to kill babies. It seems crazy to have to write this, but Joe Biden and Democrats are not in favor of killing babies.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]