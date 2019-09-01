Trump Throws Cold Water on Instituting Background Checks: ‘Would Not Have Stopped Any of It’

President Donald Trump appeared to back off on instituting background checks legislation in the wake of another mass shooting in Texas, saying “they would not have stopped any of it.”

We’re looking at a lot of different bills, ideas, concepts,” Trump said. “It’s been going on for a long while, background checks. I will say that for the most part, sadly, if you look at the last four or five, going back even five or six or seven years, for the most part, as strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it. So it’s a big problem. It’s a mental problem. It’s a big problem.”

Trump spoke with reporters briefly Sunday on the White House lawn as he met with officials while Hurricane Dorian looms over the southeastern United States.

He was asked about gun control legislation in the wake of another mass shooting in Texas that left seven people dead and over 20 people injured.

“I’ve been speaking to a lot of senators. We’ve been speaking to a lot of House members, a lot of Republicans, a lot of Democrats and people want to do something,” Trump said. So we’re going to see, this really hasn’t changed anything. We’re doing a package and we will see what it’s all — how it comes about. It’s coming about right now.”

