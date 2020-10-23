Trump Tries to Coax Netanyahu Into Bashing ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden During Oval Office Presser

President Donald Trump teed up Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bash Democratic opponent Joe Biden during a televised call between the two leaders on Friday. Netanyahu declined to take the bait.

The call was held to announce that Sudan has agreed to a peace deal with Israel — making it the third Arab state to normalize ties with Israel this year. The United States has been brokering peace agreements between those countries, which so far count Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

“The State of Israel and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to make peace,” Trump said on the call, held with Netanyahu as well as Sudan Sovereign Council president General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

At one point, Trump took a jab at his 2020 rival: “Do you think Sleepy Joe could have made this deal, Bibi? Sleepy Joe. Do you think that he would have made this deal? Somehow I don’t think so.”

The prime minister offered a diplomatic response.

“Well. Mr. President, one thing I can tell you is we appreciate the help for peace from anyone in America,” Netanyahu said.



