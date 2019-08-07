Tucker Carlson Tells Critics to ‘Calm Down’: ‘This Country is NOT on the Verge of Genocide’

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson pushed back against people criticizing him for a segment where he called white supremacy a “hoax,” telling his critics “for the sake of the nation, calm down.”

“People know their country is in decline and it’s making them turn to new political leaders. Donald Trump was one of those new leaders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are a couple of others,” he said in a promo posted to Twitter.

“This a time of frustration … it’s a hard time for America. But this country is not on the brink of genocide, it’s not even close to that,” Carlson said. “This is not a white supremacist country plotting the slaughter of its own people, it’s a kind country.”

“Going forward, give them the benefit of the doubt, even when you disagree with them,” he continued. “And remember the alternative is disaster.”

