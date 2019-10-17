One day after President Donald Trump reportedly dubbed him “the world’s most overrated general,” James Mattis got his revenge.

Trump, according to multiple reports, trashed Mattis during a meeting with lawmakers on both sides Wednesday at the White House. In addition to calling him overrated, Trump reportedly said that Mattis “wasn’t tough enough.”

On Thursday night in New York, Mattis fired back. Speaking at the Al Smith dinner — which is known for hosting political dignitaries roasting one another — Mattis poked fun at the comment.

“I’m the world’s most overrated [general] … I’m honored to be considered that by Donald Trump because he also called Meryl Streep an overrated actress,” Mattis said. “So I guess I’m the Meryl Streep of generals. And frankly, that sounds pretty good to me.”

The line drew laughter and applause from the audience. His follow-up comment was an even more pointed shot at Trump.

“You do have to admit that between me and Meryl, at least we’ve had some victories,” Mattis said, wryly.

Mattis added this jab.

“I’d earned my spurs on the battlefield … Donald Trump earned his spurs in a letter from a doctor.”

