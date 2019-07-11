comScore

White House Ejects Reporters From Presser Minutes After Trump Complains About Being Censored

By Connor MannionJul 11th, 2019, 5:15 pm

President Donald Trump’s administration had reporters ejected from a conference with supporters following a long speech in which Trump complained about censorship in the media.

As Trump was answering a question from former aide Sebastian Gorka, the livestream of the event was cut off and mainstream reporters were escorted out of the room. Gorka was asking Trump “what message would you have us send to our followers?” at the time of the ejection.

Trump also contended his administration was working to defend “free speech,” then accused the media of not being “free speech.” He also accused Twitter of tampering with his follower count and alleged people have told him they can’t see his tweets.

“We have terrible bias. We have censorship like no one has any understanding, nobody can believe,” Trump said.

Trump also praised the various pro-Trump figures who came to the White House to speak on the issue of censorship on social media.

No representatives from social media companies like Google or Facebook were invited.

This post has been updated to link to the correct video.

