White House Ejects Reporters From Presser Minutes After Trump Complains About Being Censored

President Donald Trump’s administration had reporters ejected from a conference with supporters following a long speech in which Trump complained about censorship in the media.

As Trump was answering a question from former aide Sebastian Gorka, the livestream of the event was cut off and mainstream reporters were escorted out of the room. Gorka was asking Trump “what message would you have us send to our followers?” at the time of the ejection.

WH escorts out reporters while the first question of Trump is being asked. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 11, 2019

So much for all those complaints about censorship. Here’s the moment the WH feed went dark in the middle of Gorka’s question to Trump pic.twitter.com/7uHJl01J1r — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) July 11, 2019

Trump also contended his administration was working to defend “free speech,” then accused the media of not being “free speech.” He also accused Twitter of tampering with his follower count and alleged people have told him they can’t see his tweets.

“We have terrible bias. We have censorship like no one has any understanding, nobody can believe,” Trump said.

“I don’t think the Mainstream Media is free speech,” @realDonaldTrump says at social media summit with conservative groups. — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 11, 2019

Trump is complaining how he’s no longer picking up as many followers as he used to, and that his number of followers has fluctuated. (Sometimes this happens because Twitter purges fake accounts. Obama has also lost followers for this reason.) — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) July 11, 2019

Trump also praised the various pro-Trump figures who came to the White House to speak on the issue of censorship on social media.

No representatives from social media companies like Google or Facebook were invited.

This post has been updated to link to the correct video.

[Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

