Adam Kinzinger Denounces Republicans ‘Playing on People’s Fear’ Over Vaccine Mandates

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) hit back at fellow Republicans stirring up “fear” of vaccine mandates.

Many Republicans have denounced the new vaccination requirements announced by President Joe Biden last week, and some Republican governors have threatened to take legal action.

Kinzinger spoke with CBS’ Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation about Afghanistan and Capitol security concerns ahead of a planned protest this Saturday, September 18th. Brennan then brought up the tens of millions of Americans who are still unvaccinated and the president’s rationale for the new requirements.

“He said he’s doing this because Republican governors have been cavalier with their constituents, particularly kids. Doesn’t he have a point?” Brennan asked.

Kinzinger said he does think the president has a point, though he did note there’s a question of whether the requirements will hold up in court.

The congressman went on to say, “I think it’s going to save lives. And the failure here comes in leaders that have basically used vaccine status as some tattoo of what political tribe you belong to. I mean, we all hear stories of people that are in very red areas that are embarrassed to say they’re vaccinated. That is insane and silly.”

“And that is a problem with leaders, particularly Republican leaders, that don’t stand up and give cover to people,” Kinzinger added.

He said Republicans are fear-mongering as part of fundraising efforts:

There are some Republican members of Congress and stuff putting out fundraising after fundraising email about first, it’s going to be a vaccine mandate, next thing, the Gestapo’s going to show up at your door and take your Bible away. Like, that’s not going to happen and that’s playing on people’s fear.

The Gestapo was recently invoked by Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel, which earned him condemnation and a demand for apology from the Anti-Defamation League.

You can watch above (the relevant part starts at the 5:20 mark), via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com