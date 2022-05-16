Ana Navarro Rips Tucker, Fox Employees, and Advertisers Over Buffalo Shooting: ‘Financial and Political Gain From Spreading Racism’

The cohosts of The View passionately condemned Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and other prominent Republican leaders on Monday for pushing the so-called Great Replacement conspiracy theory cited by a gunman who killed ten people in a racially motivated mass shooting over the weekend.

“You know, honestly, I’m so incredibly upset about this. It’s almost hard for me to talk. When I heard this news on Saturday, it brought me back to that day in 2019 when another white supremacist, domestic terrorist, racist piece of crap drove hours and hours and hours to go hunt down Latinos in a Walmart and killed 23 people,” said Ana Navarro, comparing the mass shooting in Buffalo to one in El Paso, Texas, which was also inspired by the Great Replacement conspiracy theory.

“It’s absolutely the same thing replaying itself over and over again in places that are supposed to be safe, in places where we all go. Now we can’t go to the supermarket? We can’t go to a theater? We can’t go to a Walmart? We can’t go to church,” Navarro, a former Republican strategist, continued.

“I think it’s time to name names and point fingers,” she continued.

“Tucker Carlson mentioned the great replacement theory or some version of that more than 400 times on his show since 2016 according to The New York Times,” Navarro continued, citing the popular Fox News host.

“Elise Stefanik bought ads on Facebook, and it’s not just them. It’s other hosts of Fox News. It’s other Republican leaders, and they need to be called out,” She continued.

“And listen, if you are an advertiser, advertising on that station, you are part of the problem. If you sit on the board and are trying to be a civilized person, Paul Ryan, my friends, I’m talking to you. You are part of the problem. If you are a Republican donor tweeting about how bad you feel about this, but you’re donating to people like Elise Stefanik, you are part of the problem,” Navarro passionately argued.

“If you are a staffer working for them, you are part of the problem. If you are voting for them, you are part of the problem. I’ll tell you what Great Replacement theory should be. We should replace all these people peddling hate and making financial and political gain from spreading racism,” she continued.

“We should replace them with the people who hold up American values,” she said eliciting loud applause from the audience.

“Last thing I want to say is I want to read the tweet that Liz Cheney wrote today because I echo this, and every Republican with a conscience should be saying the same:

The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. The GOP leaders must renounce and reject these views, and those who hold them.

“Kevin McCarthy, I’m waiting for you,” Navarro concluded.

Joy Behar then jumped in and lambasted lax gun laws in the United States.

“Fox News has said tucker Carlson wasn’t endorsing the white replacement theory, but instead making an argument about voting rights,” said Sunny Hostin later in the conversation, returning to the Fox host. “That’s my legal notes,” added Hostin on Carlson, who has denounced violence and political violence on his show.

“But, just let me say very quickly, what he did was he politicized race theory. He’s saying that Democrats are replacing native-born Americans with immigrant voters,” argued Hostin.

“You know what, a lot of Democrats are American voters. What are you talking about, Tucker?” Added Goldberg.

“It’s code, and we hear it and we know it,” said Hostin.

“Being a Black this long, I know it’s code. We recognize it,” said Goldberg.

“He shouldn’t be allowed to hide behind that,” added Hostin.

“They are. They’re allowed to hide behind the First Amendment,” interjected Goldberg.

“But they shouldn’t be allowed to hide their hateful, racist rhetoric, and to Ana’s point, we need to be able to point it out,” Hostin concluded.

Watch the full clip above via ABC

