The View slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) on Thursday, with one of the co-hosts making an unfavorable comparison between the congresswoman and the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Boebert has come under fire for making Islamophobic comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

The congresswoman joked that she was inside an elevator with Omar on Capitol Hill when a police officer appeared concerned Omar might be a terrorist. “She doesn’t have a backpack,” Boebert said, in comments caught on video. “We should be fine.” She also called Omar a member of the “jihad quad.”

On Wednesday, a group of House Democrats, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), held a press conference announcing a resolution that would kick off Boebert from the House Committee on Natural Resources.

View co-host Joy Behar called Boebert “bobblehead Boebert.”

“She’s serving on Subcommittee on Indigenous People. First of all, why is she on that committee? She’s a racist. And she’s a noted climate change denier and a supporter of the fossil fuel industry. And she’s on the committee for natural resources,” continued Behar. “First of all, get her off those committees. And don’t give her any publicity at all. I think that probably Nancy Pelosi is reluctant to do anything because this is the kind of thing that will come back and bite the Democrats when this other crowd is in power. And then they’ll find some minor infraction and turn on us.”

Navarro remarked, “If a Democrat makes Islamophobic comments and racist comments and compares Covid to the Holocaust, they should be censured. This should not be about partisanship. This should be about decency and having a moral compass. And congresspeople are role models.”

Navarro went on to cite Dole, who died on Sunday at the age of 98 and on Thursday is lying in state in the Rotunda at the U.S. Capitiol.

“There are Democrats who are eulogizing him because he was a decent human being,” she said. “We can disagree very vigorously on policy issues. But that doesn’t mean you go out there and all you do is troll your colleagues and say offensive things.

“You know Martin Luther King says, ‘Our lives begin to end the day we remain silent about things that matter,’” she continued. “And standing up to racism matters.”

The exact supposed MLK quote, which is actually a paraphrase, is “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

