Attorney General Bill Barr broke with President Donald Trump this week by throwing cold water on the idea that the Obama-era Justice Department committed “treason” with how they oversaw the start of the 2016 Russia investigation.

As Barr fielded numerous questions about Robert Mueller in his interview with CBS’ Jan Crawford, he was asked if he thinks Barack Obama‘s administration engaged in treasonous conduct as they handled their probe on whether the Trump campaign was connected to Russia’s election interference. Trump has accused the previous administration of treason for this matter on multiple occasions.

Crawford: “You don’t think they committed treason?” Barr: “Not as a legal matter, no.” Crawford: “But you have concerns about how they conducted the investigation?” Barr: “Sometimes people can convince themselves that what they’re doing is in the higher interest, the better good. They don’t realize that what they’re doing is really antithetical to the democratic system we have.”

The statement from Barr comes after Trump granted him the authority to declassify all documents and information pertaining to 2016 surveillance of the president’s campaign. The intelligence community has also been ordered to cooperate with Barr’s investigation of alleged, improper “spying.”

Watch above, via CBS.

