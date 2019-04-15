Bernie Sanders Defends Appearance at Fox News Town Hall: Network Doesn’t Have ‘Great Deal of Respect’ in My World

Senator Bernie Sanders‘ Fox News town hall started off a little combative, and the senator knocked the network a few times as he laid out his policy proposals.

At one point, one woman in the audience brought up socialism and asked Sanders, “How can you challenge the idea that socialism is bad in the minds of the public?”

Sanders pointed to Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, remarking, “Ask them, not me.”

Baier wryly asked if this is “going to be a constant thing.”

Sanders said it wouldn’t, telling Baier, “You ask me fair questions, I will give you fair answers.”

He also made a point of addressing why he’s going on Fox News despite the DNC’s decision to not do any debates with them and other candidates not going on the network:

“Not everyone thought that I should come on the show… Your network does not necessarily have a great deal of respect in my world, but I thought it was important for me to be here and have a serious discussion about serious issues.”

