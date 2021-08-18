Biden Decries Political Leaders Banning School Mask Mandates: ‘They’re Setting a Dangerous Tone’

President Joe Biden gave a speech on the covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday that touched on school mask mandates and some states where leaders are banning them.

The president again urged more Americans to get vaccinated and talked up the need for people to continue masking, and that includes in schools.

Without mentioning anyone in particular, Biden took a veiled shot at governors like Ron DeSantis, saying, “Some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures — children wearing masks in school — into political disputes for their own political gain.”

“Some are even trying to take power away from local educators by banning masks in schools. They’re setting a dangerous tone,” he continued.

DeSantis recently issued an executive order preventing schools from implementing mask mandates. The order is facing a legal challenge, and some school districts have been defying the executive order.

The president referenced the disturbing video from Tennessee of people engaging in “intimidation and threats” at a school board meeting, and he commended schools in Florida and Arizona for “doing the right thing.”

I’m directing the Secretary of Education, an educator himself, to take additional steps to protect our children. This includes using all of his oversights authorities and legal action, if appropriate, against governors who are trying to block and intimidate local school officials and educators… If a governor wants to cut the pay of a hard-working education leader who requires masks in a classroom, the money from the American Rescue Plan can be used to pay that person’s salary 100 percent.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

