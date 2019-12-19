Fox News anchor Bret Baier hit President Donald Trump telling a Michigan rally that the late Democratic Rep. John Dingell was in Hell, saying Trump’s comment would likely hurt him politically.

“Let me say one thing about the Michigan incident and Debbie Dingell. The president stepped in it on this. He had largely a political positive even though he was impeached, as hard as it is to believe,” Baier told Sandra Smith on America’s Newsroom Thursday, bringing it up unprompted following Maria Bartiromo apologizing to Debbie Dingell earlier this morning for Trump’s attack.

During a Wednesday night rally, Trump mocked his condolence call with Debbie Dingell and joked that John Dingell was in Hell by saying “Maybe he’s looking up I don’t know? … Maybe, maybe … Let’s assume he’s looking down.”

Dingell, who was the longest-serving member of Congress in history, died earlier this year. Trump’s remark drew fairly noticeable jeers from Trump’s rally crowd in Battle Creek, Michigan.

“By saying what he said about Representative Dingell, he really possibly hurt himself not only just politically in Michigan but also just with independents who said ‘do you really have to say something like that?'” Baier noted.

“She joined us earlier on this program talking about how those words were hurtful to her and her family as they enter into their first Christmas without him. So our thoughts are with her,” Smith said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

