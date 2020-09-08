Fox News host Brian Kilmeade compared antifa to “Islamic extremists” on Tuesday when asked about the ongoing protests against police brutality, and suggested law enforcement officials “lock them up and interrogate them, almost like you would Al-Qaeda.”

Fox Business host Ashley Webster, noting that the Portland and Seattle demonstrations have hit the 100-day mark, while the GOP headquarters in Michigan has also been vandalized with anti-police slogans, asked Kilmeade when the protests will end.

“When the cops are empowered to stop it,” Kilmeade said. “When we start convincing these people, law enforcement officials, to not let the antifa individuals go. Sit there, lock them up, and interrogate them, almost like you would Al-Qaeda. Because they are undermining our country the same way the Islamic extremists were doing it.

“We were dead serious about that, we’re not dead serious about this.”

Kilmeade also urged mayors to reach out to the federal government for extra resources.

Kilmeade is likely referring to President Donald Trump’s consistent claim that he has National Guard troops ready for dispatch whenever unrest appears in a city — an assertion he largely uses to accuses Democratic leaders of being weak crime. Per the Associated Press, however, his powers over the National Guard are limited.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

