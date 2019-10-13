Democratic 2020 candidate and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg went after President Donald Trump on Sunday for abandoning America’s Kurdish allies while they’re in danger from the Turkish military.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Buttigieg was asked for how he would’ve handled the situation in Northern Syria now that Kurdish forces have come under attack from Turkey. Buttigieg accused Trump of “systematically destroying American alliances and American values” while arguing that the U.S. should engage with the rest of the world in order to act as a stabilizing force.

“Right now we’re seeing the reverse,” Buttigieg said. “What’s even more disturbing to me as a veteran is hearing from soldiers who feel they have lost their honor over this, who feel they are unable to look in the eye [of] allies who put their lives on line to fight with us. If you take away a soldier’s honor, you might as well go after their body armor next, that is what the commander-in-chief is doing right now.”

Buttigieg continued to hammer Trump for pulling troops from Northern Syria “for no clear or good reason in a way that will not serve American interests, especially not with ISIS fighters being liberated as a consequence of these militias being betrayed.” He also argued that Trump’s choice sets a troubling precedent for America’s credibility with international alliances.

Watch above, via CNN.

