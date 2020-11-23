Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York said on Fox News’ Special Report Monday the Trump legal team’s challenges to the election results are clearly “winding down” at this point.

In the wake of the news of the Bret Baier noted that even Rush Limbaugh was publicly exasperated by the Trump team’s antics.

York said, “It’s been a pretty disastrous weekend for the Trump legal team.”

He noted their big loss in Pennsylvania and how “they were pointing out a couple of relatively small problems and then asking that the certification of the whole state, close to 7 million voters, just be stopped.”

“So that just didn’t work at all, got thrown out. They are going to appeal and that’s not going to work either,” York added.

And then, of course, he noted the Sidney Powell saga where the Trump team had to distance themselves from her after she publicly shared a bonkers conspiracy theory about voting machines involving Venezuela, Hugo Chavez, communist money, Brian Kemp, Bernie Sanders, and more.

York made it clear that despite the Trump team’s statement, “they had presented her on Thursday as a member of the legal team.”

“So the big picture here is this legal effort is winding down. They’ve exhausted most of their possibilities. This Hail Mary pass of the great Venezuelan conspiracy is not going to work,” he concluded. “This challenge, overall, is winding down.”

Despite all those legal setbacks, Giuliani insisted hours earlier on Fox Business that they’re not giving up, claiming that the issue is they haven’t gotten a fair hearing and once they do things will turn around.

