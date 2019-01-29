Chris Christie Doesn’t Think Mueller is ‘Almost Done’: ‘I Don’t Think He is Ending on Roger Stone’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie visited the set of Fox & Friends Tuesday morning and poured a bit of cold water on the notion that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is close to wrapping up his investigation into alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the general election.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade brought up Monday’s comments made by Matt Whitaker during a Dept of Justice press conference in which the acting attorney general relayed that, in his end, the Mueller probe would be coming to an end.

Christie is a former U.S. Attorney, and as such, has more knowledge and experience with the U.S. Justice Department than, say, the current acting attorney general.

“Listen, Matt would know better than anybody. Since Matt is supervising it,” Christie opened before lauding the Special Counsel’s professionalism saying “I can just tell you that the thing about this Mueller investigation is there has been no leaking.”

He then said “Take Matt’s word for it but Bob Mueller doesn’t feel, to me, like he is almost done. I don’t think he is ending on Roger Stone but might be.”

Watch above courtesy of MSNBC.

