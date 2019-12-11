Former New Jersey Republican governor Chris Christie was a guest host on The View today, and he duked it out with his co-hosts on whether President Donald Trump will be impeached.

The subject of impeachment came up when Joy Behar invoked a new poll indicating the country is still relatively split down the middle on impeaching the president. Christie said the reason was “the Democrats’ tactics are failing,” elaborating that Democrats are advancing the push without bipartisan support.

After Behar joked about the difference between the Trump and Bill Clinton impeachments, Sunny Hostin jumped in to ask Christie if impeachment is “also a Constitutional process,” not just a “political process” as he described it.

“Congress is supposed to provide oversight. That’s the oversight function,” Hostin said. “I don’t understand why the facts of this are partisan. Who can’t see that the president of the United States pressured a foreign government to dig up dirt on his political opponent to inure to his benefit to affect our very democracy, and calls himself a patriot. He’s just a liar.”

Abby Huntsman said the impeachment push lost hype since Democrats aren’t charging Trump with bribery after all, though Hostin argued that that element factors into the article of impeachment for abuse of power. Christie explained how the political process of impeachment differentiates it from a legal process, and as he said “the American public knows” the Senate won’t actually vote to remove Trump, Hostin said democrats are still proceeding “because the Republicans aren’t going to defend the Constitution.”

“It’s the height of hypocrisy that the same sitting senators that are now still sitting, voted to impeach and convict President Clinton for having an affair with Monica Lewinsky, but will not impeach and convict this president,” Hostin said.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]