Chris Wallace Asks Trump: ‘Is Joe Biden Senile?’

President Donald Trump’s interview with Chris Wallace touched on the subject of his and his opponent’s mental acuity, particularly a bizarre exchange over the cognitive test the president took.

At one point, as the president railed against Joe Biden and said he “can’t put two sentences together,” Wallace directly asked the president: “Is Joe Biden senile?”

“I don’t want to say that,” Trump responded. “I will say he’s not competent. To be president you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn’t even come out of his basement!”

He continued, “Joe doesn’t know he’s alive, okay? He doesn’t know he’s alive. Do the American people want that?”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

