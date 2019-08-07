CNN’s Jake Tapper reported this afternoon that the Trump White House has “rebutted” attempts to make combating domestic terrorism a higher priority.

As Tapper reported, per multiple current and former administration officials, “for more than a year” officials in the White House “rebuffed their colleagues at the Department of Homeland Security who were trying to include domestic terror threats, such as those from white supremacists, as a greater priority.”

One anonymous official told Tapper, “Homeland Security officials battled the White House for more than a year to focus more on domestic terrorism. The White House wanted to focus only on the jihadist threat which, while serious, ignored the reality that racial supremacist violence was rising fast at home. They had major ideological blinders on.”

One current official told Tapper that DHS is “behind the curve” on this issue “because of lack of support from the White House.”

Why was there White House pushback? Tapper reported it’s “a matter of some debate” and said one official framed it as something that would “trigger the boss.”

In response, one current senior official said, “This administration national strategy for counterterrorism was the first to ever include domestic terrorism. This issue continues to be a priority for the administration and the National Security Council has launched an interagency process focused on combatting domestic terrorism in support of the president’s counter-terrorism strategy.”

You can read the full report here and watch above, via CNN.

