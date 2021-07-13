CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Bemoans Fox News Skipping Biden Speech: ‘A Large Chunk of the Country Will Not Hear’

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota took aim on Tuesday at her former employer, Fox News, for failing to air a speech by President Joe Biden.

“The people who believe the big lie get their information from a network that still calls itself a news network, though it doesn’t take the president’s speeches, and today was no different,” Camerota said. “They noted that President Biden was speaking, but they never took the sound up. They were too busy covering Bill Gates’ divorce.”

MSNBC and CNN carried Biden’s afternoon speech live. Fox opted to stick with its regular programming overseen by hosts John Roberts, Sandra Smith, and Martha MacCallum. Smith spent about three minutes talking to Fox Nation’s Abby Hornacek about Gates. MacCallum anchored a segment on Naval readiness, and Roberts interviewed Dr. Marty Makary about the FDA warning of a rare reaction to Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.

CNN has taken a proactive approach in covering Biden’s press conferences, a contrast with its treatment of his predecessor, Donald Trump. The network routinely cut away from Trump’s press conferences in favor of commentators who were critical of the former president. Its chyron writers also made headlines for displaying written commentary when Trump spoke, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, when a representative lower third asserted, “Angry Trump turns briefing into propaganda session.”

Camerota worked for Fox for 16 years — as a reporter and as a co-host on Fox & Friends — from 1998 until she joined CNN in 2014. She became more critical of her former employer in later years, saying in a 2019 column for Vanity Fair that she viewed late CEO Roger Ailes as “racist” and “homophobic” and claiming she had felt “trapped.”

She added on Tuesday, “The people will not hear — I mean, a large chunk of the country will not hear President Biden’s message that democracy is basically, in some states, being threatened or stolen before our very eyes.”

