CNN’s Dana Bash: Trump May Withhold Campaign Funds from GOP Senators Who Vote for Impeachment

CNN’s Dana Bash said she was hearing that President Donald Trump might try to withhold campaign funds from vulnerable Republican senators over their vote on impeachment.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer noted that if the House votes to impeach Trump, the Senate would need 67 senators to vote to convict.

Bash referred back to previous reporting from White House correspondent Kaitlin Collins, who reported Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told Trump to back off on attacking Senate Republicans.

“He told him to stop attacking Senate Republicans because he told the president essentially, the fate of your presidency lies in the hands of some of these people that you’re going after, including people like Mitt Romney who the president has been tweeting about furiously,” Collins reported.

Bash noted that the conversation could flip down the road with Trump putting pressure on Senate Republicans.

“It is the president who controls tens of millions of dollars through the Republican National Committee,” Bash said. “That money is so critical for so many of these Republican senators who are in tough re-election contests. And so what I was told to watch for is whether or not the president says ‘these front liners better not vote against me on impeachment because I will withhold funding for them for their re-election.’ Those are real political tensions that are going on.”

Watch above, via CNN.

