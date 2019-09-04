CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: Trump Was ‘Furious’ After Pence Aide Said POTUS Suggested Stay at Irish Golf Club

President Donald Trump was apparently not happy with comments from an aide to Mike Pence about the vice president’s stay at the Trump golf club in Doonbeg, Ireland.

Pence chief of staff Marc Short, when asked if POTUS asked the veep to stay at the Trump property, said, “I don’t think it was a request, like a command… I think that it was a suggestion.”

But then, a statement from Pence’s office issued overnight stated that “at no time did the president direct” anyone to stay at the property.

This afternoon, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that people “knew this wasn’t a good idea” and that Trump wasn’t happy about Short’s comments:

“I’m told that the president was furious after he learned that Marc Short said that he had suggested it. Essentially putting the credit for the president on why they picked that location to stay in this tiny town… The president was so furious about it that that third statement that Pam was talking about there came out abotu 3:30 in the morning in Ireland.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

