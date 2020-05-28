CNN political commentator Van Jones said he hasn’t seen “black people this upset in 20 years, maybe longer” amid nationwide protests following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

“If you are white and are you watching this, look in your own life,” Jones said on CNN Thursday. “How are you choking off black dignitary? Choking off black opportunity? Choking off black people from asking an opportunity to thrive? Because it’s not just that officer. This is a much deeper problem. How are all of us complicit in this? And how are all of us allowing this to happen?”

“I don’t have an answer to that,” Jones continued. “I have not seen black people this upset in 20 years, maybe longer. And I’m looking forward to hearing this press conference. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Jones’ comments come after Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground. Video of the experience has generated protests nationwide since Tuesday, including incidents of looting and violence. Other than Jones, Don Lemon, Brooke Baldwin, and Sean Hannity have also been outspoken about the incident, among other cable news hosts.

In 2015, people took the streets in Ferguson, Missouri to protest police brutality. Other notable protests in recent years came in Baltimore after the death of Freddie Gray in 2015 and a year later in Charlotte following the death of Keith Lamont Scott.

“We thought we got an answer, it’s called body cams — that we just put body cams on all these cops and you can see what they were doing. They would either be stopped or the public would be so outraged,” Jones said. “These guys knew they had on body cams. There were people standing there with the cell phones out. 18 complaints should trigger a separate review.”

“You build up to that level of contempt. You build up to that level of dehumanization and desensitization and you are now witnessing the outcome of that,” Jones said. “[We’re] told as black people that it didn’t really happen or maybe he could have done this, or maybe she could have done that. Why did she say this?”

Watch above, via CNN.

