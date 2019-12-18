Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams said tonight there’s one argument Democrats could be making to combat Republican arguments they want to overturn the election or orchestrate a “coup.”

“I still don’t think the Democrats are making what would be the strongest argument they could make,” Abrams said, “which is I think they ought to be saying ‘We are ready to embrace Mike Pence as President.'”

“Once they say that, it sort of knocks down the argument to some degree we’re trying to have a coup here, we’re trying to overthrow the election,” he continued.

George Stephanopoulos asked, “Who would believe a Democrat if they said that.”

Abrams argued they have to be able to, because “if you’re not willing to say the words ‘I’m ready for Mike Pence as my president,’ then what are you doing in an impeachment process?”

A number of Republicans have made that argument today, with some saying Democrats are trying to overturn the will of the people and one Republican even held a moment of silence for the millions of people who voted for Trump, saying their voices are being silenced.

