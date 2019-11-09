Dan Bongino Gets Animated Denouncing Impeachment Inquiry: ‘Read The Damn Transcript!!’

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino got more heated than usual on Jeanine Pirro’s show, almost begging the audience to “read the damn transcript” of President Donald Trump’s Ukraine call.

“Any judge worth her salt would dismiss this case before it got to a jury. You know what? I almost could understand it,” Pirro told Bongino Saturday night. “I almost could understand it if there were no transcripts. We have the transcript! We have the guy on the other end. That’s the best evidence.”

“Truth is irrelevant to these people,” she said.

“It’s not that a bank was robbed and they are saying President Trump robbed a bank. There was no bank robbery. It’s not that President Trump didn’t rob the bank. No bank was robbed. We have the transcript! Read the transcript! Take a reading comprehension class and read the damn transcript!” Bongino said.

“Trump can release every transcript from kindergarten days on, it doesn’t matter. They will just make up another hoax. That’s why I don’t think he should do it, he should give them the double barrel middle finger and say no more of this crap,” he said.

Pirro went on to say “I don’t care about Marie Yovanovitch.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

